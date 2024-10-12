GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 272,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in FOX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 225,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

