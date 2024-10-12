GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.2 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $273.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.