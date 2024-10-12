GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $214.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

