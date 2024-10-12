GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Revvity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332,632 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,815,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

