GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH opened at $330.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average of $336.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

