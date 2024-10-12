GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 153 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

