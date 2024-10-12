GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 210 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

