GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $58,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Redfin Stock Up 6.6 %

RDFN stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

