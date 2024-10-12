Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.