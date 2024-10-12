Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 148.76%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading

