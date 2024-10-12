Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 131.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 271,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 183,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 145.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

