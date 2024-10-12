GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.