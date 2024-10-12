goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$220.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$220.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

TSE GSY opened at C$188.17 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$106.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. Equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

