Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99. 42 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Get Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 5.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.