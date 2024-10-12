Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XAUMF opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Goldmoney has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

