GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSDD stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSDD. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

