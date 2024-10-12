Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.78.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$46.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.17. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$46.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

