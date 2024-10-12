Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. CL King began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

