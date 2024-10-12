Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,700 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,112,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

