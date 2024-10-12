Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NYSE PBH opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

