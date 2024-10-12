Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

