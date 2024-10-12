Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $4,511,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.7 %

LFUS stock opened at $257.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.86 and a 200-day moving average of $252.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

