Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.35 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $188.84 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

