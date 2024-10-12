Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 424,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

