Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

