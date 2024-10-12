Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $14,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 410,726 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

