Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 275,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $11,179,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

ACHC opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $87.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.