Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,213,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 361.16 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $134.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.