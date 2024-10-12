Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.84. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.