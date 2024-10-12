HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 343.11% from the company’s current price.
Pharming Group Stock Down 4.9 %
PHAR stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
