HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCI opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

