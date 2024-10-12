Head-To-Head Analysis: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) and Its Rivals

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions N/A -$14.94 million N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $8.14 billion $183.49 million 12.76

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 55 306 588 23 2.60

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions competitors beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.