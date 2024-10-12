Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) & Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $420,000.00 3.75 -$22.56 million ($16.57) -0.05 Cryoport $233.26 million 1.48 -$99.59 million ($3.67) -1.90

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals -21,963.75% -1,901.11% -197.11% Cryoport -76.48% -15.55% -7.41%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Cryoport shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Cryoport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cryoport 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,275.00%. Cryoport has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 66.19%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cryoport.

Summary

Cryoport beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.