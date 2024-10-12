Head to Head Review: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics -1,227.74% N/A -112.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autonomix Medical and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Earnings and Valuation

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 136.89%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 402.62%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Autonomix Medical.

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Lucid Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics $3.80 million 10.81 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.62

Autonomix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Autonomix Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.