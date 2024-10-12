Head-To-Head Survey: Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Shaftesbury Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 7.61 $5.27 million $0.09 322.04 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 2.46% 0.42% 0.26% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and Shaftesbury Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown, together with holdings in Fitzrovia. Our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations and transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line. Shaftesbury Capital shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (primary) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (secondary) and the A2X (secondary).

