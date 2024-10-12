Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Hexcel has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

