High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 298,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

High Tide Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.