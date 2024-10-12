Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.99. 9,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.08.
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hillstream BioPharma
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.