Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

