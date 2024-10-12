Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

