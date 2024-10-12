iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Financial Comparison

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14% iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.06 billion 25.69 $89.33 million $0.69 464.07 iClick Interactive Asia Group $133.22 million 0.25 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 6 33 2 2.86 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $325.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns. It also provides SaaS+X enterprise solutions comprising data analytics SaaS tools and services; intelligent enterprise customer relationship management SaaS tools and services; establishment and operation of client private domains; and smart retail tools and services. The company sells its products through sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

