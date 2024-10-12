Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.
INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infosys Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
Featured Stories
