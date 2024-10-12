Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. 262 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

