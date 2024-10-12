Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBBGet Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,674.52).

Norman Broadbent Stock Performance

Shares of NBB stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Norman Broadbent plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.04.

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting, and talent acquisition and advisory services. The company serves consumer, financial services, industrials, TMT, life sciences, and private equity sectors.

Further Reading

