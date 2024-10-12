Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,674.52).
Norman Broadbent Stock Performance
Shares of NBB stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Norman Broadbent plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.04.
