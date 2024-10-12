iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

