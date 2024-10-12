iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

