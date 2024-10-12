iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $102.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

