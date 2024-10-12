iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after acquiring an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,910,000 after buying an additional 288,992 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

