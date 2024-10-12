iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 848,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 162,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

