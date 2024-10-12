iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.34 and last traded at C$31.31. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.49.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.